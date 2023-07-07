News you can trust since 1853
The Piece Hall, Halifax was Paradise for music fans last night

Piece Hall gigs: 30 pictures of crowds enjoying night two of George Ezra in Halifax

The Piece Hall, Halifax was Paradise for music fans last night (Thursday) as George Ezra entertained a second full-house audience this week, following Monday’s show.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set – packed with hits from his three hit albums, including singalong anthems Green Green Grass, Anyone For You, Budapest, Shotgun and many, many more, as Live At The Piece Hall 2023 continues.

Families partied inside the historic Yorkshire courtyard, with support acts Kingfishr and The Big Moon getting the show off to a fantastic start.

This summer’s record breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues through the weekend with James today (Friday) and Saturday nights, and The Lumineers on Sunday.

Queue for George Ezra gig at The Piece Hall. Scarlet Tremayne, left, and Eve Whitham.

1. George Ezra

Queue for George Ezra gig at The Piece Hall. Scarlet Tremayne, left, and Eve Whitham. Photo: Jim Fitton

Dave and Dot Spence.

2. George Ezra

Dave and Dot Spence. Photo: Jim Fitton

3. George Ezra

The pop chart-topper and Brit Award-winning artist wowed fans with his joyous headline set Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Tertia Steed and Heather Salt.

4. George Ezra

Tertia Steed and Heather Salt. Photo: Jim Fitton

