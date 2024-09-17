Photo: Overgate Hospice

Patients, staff and volunteers at Overgate Hospice have been promoting second-hand shopping as part of three fashion events.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overgate’s retail team have been busy preparing for and participating in Charity Shop Fashion Week, Hospice Cares Week and Second-Hand September, to encourage the public to ditch fast fashion and opt for more sustainable shopping habits.

Charity Shop Fashion week takes place from September 23 to 29 and Hospice UK’s 2024 Hospice Cares Week kicks off on October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Wilcocks, Overgate’s chief executive, said: “This is an exciting time for the hospice and our retail team.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

"It’s fantastic to be able to showcase the hard work of our volunteers and staff – as well as the beautiful stock in our shops. I often nip in on my lunch break or a weekend and have found some hidden gems – particularly for my son, who is about to start his first year of university.

"If you are on the hunt for a bargain or are in need of a clear out, please consider visiting one of our shops.”

Tracey Broadbent, head of retail for Overgate Hospice, said: “This year, Hospice Cares Week shines a light on the charity retail sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our shops raise £2million each year to help fund end-of-life care for those who need it most in Calderdale.

“We are so grateful to all our amazing supporters who donate their pre-loved items and who shop in our many shops, helping us to raise vital funds for our hospice.

"I am blown away each day by the support that we are given from the people of Calderdale. We are so proud of our shops and how they connect us to our community.

“Sustainable fashion not only helps the hospice, but the environment too. Shopping second hand is a great way to do your bit for the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, our shops are only open because of our army of volunteers who give up their time for Overgate Hospice.

"From sorting donations, steaming dresses, to service with a smile on the till.

"Without our kind-hearted volunteers, we simply couldn’t run our shops.

“Thank you so much for your support; please continue to support Overgate Hospice when you’re out and about shopping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day Hospice patients also got stuck into the celebrations and donned pre-loved outfits for a photo-shoot at the hospice.

Day Hospice staff nurse, Christine Shackleton, said: “It was a truly lovely day; our patients loved dressing up and having their photo taken.

"In between each shot was a chorus of giggles and chuckles. The gents looked dashing in their knitwear and the ladies looked glamorous in their sophisticated coats.

"Some of the ladies even picked up a few items for their Christmas shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a brilliant example of the joy that fills the hospice’s halls. It is a magical place where no two days are the same and special memories are made.”

Volunteers and hospice staff also took part in a fashion photo-shoot at the Piece Hall, modelling clothes exclusively purchased from Overgate’s shops.

Sal Wilcox, Overgate’s senior communications and marketing officer, was one of the models on the day, wearing a head-to-toe pre-loved outfit.

She said: “It was an amazing day! Everyone was suited and booted in gorgeous items that had been donated to the charity shops, proving that staying stylish doesn’t need to break the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I regularly find treasures at our shops, from summer dresses to my big winter coat.

"I really enjoyed modelling some of my bargains. It was such a liberating experience to celebrate all different fashion tastes, body types and ages at such an iconic Halifax location.”

Overgate’s Elland Little Stars shop has been nominated for the Charity Retail Association’s ‘UK’s Favourite Charity Shop’ award.

The shop, which sells an array of children’s clothes, toys and baby equipment, has been shortlisted for the regional stage of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each region has a shortlist of six charity shops, with 72 overall shops nationwide. Regional winners will be decided by a public vote online.

Voters have until midnight on September 23 to vote for their favourite shop; twelve finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The overall winning shop will be presented with The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop award at a special event in November.

The shop’s manager, Kay Vickers, said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Little Stars is nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to thank my brilliant volunteers for all their hard work. I’d also like to thank our shoppers.

"The local community always go above and beyond to support the shop and the hospice. We couldn’t do it without them.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you have a spare moment, please vote for us. Each and every vote makes a difference.”

Sharon Quinn, deputy head of retail for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are ecstatic that our Little Stars shop is nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kay and her team work so hard; the shop really is a pillar of the Elland community.

"It’s beautifully presented, and the team always make the time to support and listen to customers.

“Thank you to everyone that has shopped or donated, your support means the world to us.

"The support we receive from the community is unrivalled. It’s wonderful to see the beautiful clothes being passed on and loved again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only is it a great way to look after the planet and your purse, it also means that we can continue caring for our patients.”

The Hospice’s retail team is also preparing for the opening of their 17th shop, a new Little Stars shop, in the Woolshops Shopping Centre in Halifax town centre.

The hospice will be hosting their annual Winter Fashion Show, at the Venue in Barkisland, on November 13. Tickets are available online for £7.50. Doors are at 5.30pm,

Attendees will be able to get refreshments and browse various stalls. The show will start at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are currently available online and will be available at the hospice reception and charity shops in the upcoming weeks.

Tracey Broadbent added: “We are all super excited for the fashion show. It’s always a firm favourite with our office fashionistas.

"The models always pull out all the stops and wow the crowds with their stunning outfits.”

Visit the Overgate Hospice website if you would like to volunteer at any of their shops or get involved with one of their upcoming events.