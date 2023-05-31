Photo: Overgate Hospice

The sun was shining as people came to remember the people who brought light into their lives, with picnics, songs from the Hospice Hi-Notes and giant lawn games.

Supporter Care Fundraiser Jessica Collins, who organised the event, said: “Our garden is now filled with beautiful ribbons, all with lovely tributes and special messages written on them. The ribbons will be kept on display until Monday, June 12, all are welcome to come and see them.

"We enjoy hosting events like these, as they bring people together whilst reminding everyone that our support is always there for them. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported our Rainbow of Ribbons campaign as because of you, our nurses can continue to give the care that our patients and families need.”

Photo: Overgate Hospice

To donate, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call 01422 387156.