News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Overgate Hospice hosts annual Rainbow of Ribbons event

Overgate Hospice held their annual Rainbow of Ribbons event on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st May 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:13 BST
Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice

The sun was shining as people came to remember the people who brought light into their lives, with picnics, songs from the Hospice Hi-Notes and giant lawn games.

Supporter Care Fundraiser Jessica Collins, who organised the event, said: “Our garden is now filled with beautiful ribbons, all with lovely tributes and special messages written on them. The ribbons will be kept on display until Monday, June 12, all are welcome to come and see them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We enjoy hosting events like these, as they bring people together whilst reminding everyone that our support is always there for them. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported our Rainbow of Ribbons campaign as because of you, our nurses can continue to give the care that our patients and families need.”

Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice
Most Popular

To donate, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or call 01422 387156.

Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice