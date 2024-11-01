Overgate Hospice is inviting the community to join them this winter to remember loved ones at their Light up a Life events.

The hospice’s Light up a Life campaign welcomes people to dedicate a light in memory of a loved one and illuminate Overgate’s special tree in the hospice garden.

Each dedication made will support patients and their families.

The events are open to all, including those who have not been a patient or a loved one of a patient.

The three Light Up a Life services scheduled are on Sunday, November 24 at Halifax Minster at 2pm, on Thursday, December 5 at Hebden Bridge Town Hall at 2pm and on Sunday, December 8 at Overgate Hospice at 4pm.

Members of the public can attend as many services as they wish. Each gathering will feature music, heartfelt readings, and cosy refreshments.

Rev Andy Thewlis, head of the patient and family support team, and chaplain said: “Our Light Up a Life services are one of the most poignant and special moments in the year for Overgate Hospice.

"Each year these occasions are greatly valued by those who attend. It allows them to remember their loved ones, whilst finding comfort in the presence of others who have shared a similar journey and understand their complex feelings.

"Dedicating a light in memory of a loved one celebrates their life and invites a reflection upon the light we may bring to those we love and care for throughout the year.

"I invite you to join me for some moments of peace and remembrance.”

Rebecca Ryan, head of fundraising, communications and marketing, said: “When people ask me what makes our Light Up a Life service so special, I always say it’s the sense of togetherness.

"It’s not just about remembering loved ones – it’s about coming together as a community to share those memories in a warm and supportive space.

"This event offers a moment of reflection and comfort during the busy festive season, and each light we illuminate represents love, hope, and the care we provide to families all year round.”

For more information on Light up a Life 2024, visit the Overgate Hospice website, where you can make your special dedications.

Alternatively, you can email the fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01422 387 121.