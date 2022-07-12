Overgate Hospice to open new shop in Brighouse

Due to the success of the Overgate Little Stars shop in Elland, the local charity have been looking for a location to host a second shop that specialises in pre-loved items for children from ages 0-7 years, including prams, clothing, toys and more.

Tracey Broadbent, Head of Retail at Overgate, said: “We are really looking forward to opening our 14th shop and I would like to thank everyone that has supported the project so far, whether by volunteering, donating items or simply sharing our news.

"We believe a children’s shop will be really well received and a welcome addition to the town.”

Assistant Manager Alison and Brighouse Cluster Manager David at the new Little Stars Shop

The new shop will open six days a week and will be largely supported by volunteers. If you think you could offer your support please call into any of Overgate’s shops across Calderdale, call 01422 379151 or email [email protected] for more information.