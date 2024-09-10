People across Calderdale have helped raise £20,000 for Overgate Hospice by popping the kettle on.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Brew invited supporters, churches, schools, businesses, and the wider community to come together and host their own coffee morning style event in a bid to raise funds to build a new hospice for Calderdale.

From traders getting their much-needed builder’s brew to holidaymakers having cuppas in the clouds, the community has rallied together, and donations have poured in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, 83 Big Brew events have taken place, with several more planned in the upcoming weeks.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Fiona Fearnley, the manager of Overgate’s West Vale shop, said: ”I have a wonderful young 15-year-old volunteer, called Martha, who sadly lost mum to cancer at the hospice.

“Together with friends and family, she is always fundraising for Overgate and decided to brew up some interest in the West Vale shop.

"Not a crumb was left as she set up her stand and promoted the Big Brew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, a special thanks to my lovely volunteers, who baked many goods to give us a successful afternoon.”

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Hipperholme resident, Sarah Campbell, hosted a Big Brew at her home.

“We raised an amazing £205,” she said.

"We had a great afternoon with hot dogs, tea, coffee, beers, prosecco, and lots of cake. We played the games in our amazing Big Brew box, and they went down very well.

Funny how competitive a few tea bags and biscuits made us all!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June Harvey, co-founder of the Memory Lane Café, said: “Everyone at Memory Lane is keen to help Overgate get their Big Build completed.

"We’ve already raised £400 plus from bric-a-brac sales at the cafes and our afternoon tea event in August raised another £1,351.”

Overgate hosted their own Big Brew in the Day Hospice, raising over £520.

As well as countless cuppas and conversations, the fun filled afternoon featured a tombola, cakes, and a plant sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 16 of Overgate’s charity shops and their donation centre also hosted a gathering.

The Big Build represents a significant milestone for Overgate Hospice, providing an opportunity to expand and enhance its services to better meet the needs of patients and their families throughout Calderdale.

The hospice publicly launched the Big Build Appeal in April 2024. The transformational £12.75million redevelopment of the hospice site will entail building a new purpose-built 16 bed Inpatient Unit, and significantly expanding and upgrading the Day Hospice facilities.

The funds raised through the Big Brew events will play a crucial role in making this vision a reality, ensuring that Overgate Hospice can continue to provide compassionate care for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dru Brown, Overgate’s capital campaign fundraiser, said: “The Big Brew was Overgate’s first coffee morning to support the Big Build Appeal, recently launched in the spring.

"I did not doubt that the community would come together; I am amazed at the turn out! Every community group came together to celebrate the Big Brew and it was truly powerful joining all our supporters in togetherness.

"The community spirit has never been stronger! Thank you to everyone participating in the Big Brew. You’ve helped brew up a new hospice for Calderdale together. I can’t wait to see you all in 2025!”

The Hospice wrote to Buckingham Palace to inform King Charles about the Big Build and received a heartfelt reply from the Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles commented on how he was touched by the hospice and community spirit fuelling the appeal.

The hospice partnered with McVitie’s, who generously sponsored the Big Brew, meaning all funds raised will go straight towards building the new hospice for the people of Calderdale.

A spokesperson for McVitie’s said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone in the community who has hosted a Big Brew event.

"Your enthusiasm and generosity have been truly inspiring, and together, we have raised an impressive amount so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We chose to sponsor the Big Brew because we hold Overgate close to our hearts, we believe in the power of community and the joy that comes from sharing moments over a brew and a biscuit.

"Overgate supports the community by providing an outstanding service for those with a life limiting condition and their families. We know that the Big Build will have such a positive impact on the local community, allowing for more private areas for families when they need it the most.

“We want to take the time to thank Overgate and all those who have taken part in the Big Brew for all of your time and dedication to the cause.”

For more information about the Big Brew and the Big Build Appeal, please visit the Overgate Hospice website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk or contact the team at [email protected].