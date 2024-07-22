Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Overgate Hospice’s charity shops in Brighouse have re-opened their doors after being shut for nearly a month for renovations.

Customers were already queueing by 9.30am for when the shops were due to open at 10am, and were greeted by bucks fizz and sweets.

Overgate has 16 charity shops throughout Calderdale and four of those are in Brighouse. The renovated shops were the standard charity shop and the boutique shop.

The boutique shop offers high value quality clothing at low prices, including wedding and bridesmaid dresses.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Sharon Quinn, deputy head of retail at Overgate, said: “Closing two important shops at the same time was quite a nerve-wracking decision as the shops are one of the biggest sources of funding for the hospice.

"But many of our shops have been open for years and even decades, so modernising them to catch up with other charity retailers is vital in keeping them open for many more years to come.

"We are so impressed with the new look of the shops and it was truly humbling to see such a queue on reopening day!

"The shops brought in over £1,000 each in that one day which is more than double what they would normally take, so we are so grateful to everyone who visited and spent money so Overgate can continue caring for Calderdale.”

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice has two dedicated furniture shops, three ‘Little Stars’ shops which sell clothes and items for children under eight, one boutique, 10 standard charity shops and a donation centre where people can drop off both large and small donations.

To find your local charity shop, visit the Overgate website at www.overgathospice.org.uk.