Overgate Hospice's Colour Run set to make long-awaited return to Savile Park

Caravan Guard will be the main sponsor for the event, which is one of the local charity’s biggest and most colourful of the summer, attracting over 1,200 participants.

The Colour Run is a family-friendly event which takes place on Saturday, July 9 at Savile Park. Participants will be showered with coloured paint as they run, skip, dance or walk around the 5km course.

Bazz from Bazzmatazz Dance Studio will return as event host and lead the warm-up as well as bringing back The Colour Run Cuddle, a lovely moment to remember loved ones no longer with us.

Overgate Hospice's Colour Run

He will then close the event with the Colour Party.

The Colour Station sponsors this year are Rosehill Highways, Brook Miller Mobility, Core Facilities and Hystat. Each sponsor will bring a team along to one of the four colour stations positioned around the route and will cover the runners in powdered paint.

Michelle Wood, Events Fundraiser at Overgate Hospice, said: ‘We are really excited for this year’s event, having had to cancel the last two years due to the pandemic, and are delighted to have a local company as our main event sponsor. Caravan Guard’s support will help us cover the administrative costs involved in hosting the event so that more money raised through sponsorship directly support frontline care at the Hospice.

"We cannot thank our volunteers and sponsors enough for their support, without them this event wouldn’t be able to go ahead. We are thrilled to have so many of you signed up already and cannot wait to see you on the day!"

Caravan Guard’s Associate Director Laura Wilby said: ‘We’re thrilled the Colour Run is back on the Overgate Hospice fundraising calendar and are proud to be the sponsoring this fantastic event. We can’t wait to help add a splash of colour to all the kind-hearted runners as they raise vital funds for our local hospice. ‘Care completely’ is one of our company values and as a corporate sponsor of Overgate we love to help make a positive difference to the community."