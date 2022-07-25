Overgate Hospice's first ever business lunch raises more than £45,000

The event, held at The Arches at Dean Clough, was attended by 220 businesses from across Calderdale.

The lunch was hosted by Billy Wheadon and included a talk from special guest speaker, journalist and broadcaster John Sergeant, and entertainment from local comedian Jamie Sutherland.

Excitement built in the room as guests were eager to be the top bidder during a best bids auction as well hoping to be the last ones standing in a unique reverse auction.

Guest speaker John Sergeant with local businessman and long term Overgate supporter Richard Porter

The event was kindly sponsored by IFT Wealth Management, DD Porter Construction, PIB Insurance, Falconer Print and Ramsdens Solicitors.

Becki Marren, Business Partnerships Manager at Overgate, said: "Our first ever Business Lunch was a huge success and we are yet again so overwhelmed and humbled at the incredible generosity and support shown for the Hospice from our business community. I want to thank our sponsors for making this event happen, we are so lucky to have your support. I am looking forward to seeing what 2023 brings."

For more information on Overgate business events visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk or email [email protected]