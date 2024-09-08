Overgate Hospice's Little Stars shop in Elland nominated for award
The Elland Little Stars shop, which sells an array of children’s clothes, toys and baby equipment, has been shortlisted for the regional stage of the competition.
Each region has a shortlist of six charity shops, with 72 overall shops nationwide.
Regional winners will be decided by a public vote online.
Voters have until midnight on September 23 to vote for their favourite shop and 12 finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.
The overall winning shop will be presented with the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop award at a special event in November.
The competition was inundated with nearly 6,500 nominations for charity shops when it launched earlier this summer as part of the Charity Retail Association’s 25th anniversary celebrations.
The shop’s manager, Kay Vickers, said: “I am absolutely over the moon that Little Stars is nominated.
"I’d like to thank my brilliant volunteers for all their hard work. I’d also like to thank our shoppers.
"The local community always go above and beyond to support the shop and the hospice.
"We couldn’t do it without them. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
"If you have a spare moment, please vote for us! Each and every vote makes a difference!”
Tracey Broadbent, head of retail for Overgate Hospice, said: “We are extremely honoured and excited to have made in through to the next round to find Britain’s Favourite Charity Shop.
"It’s a real testament to Kay and her fantastic team of volunteers, as well as the generous public who not only continue to shop with us but donate the fabulous items for us to sell.
"Since the shop opened in 2017, it has grown to be a favourite amongst charity shoppers for children’s items.
"We would be over the moon if we win our regionally category and I really think we can win.”
Sal Wilcox, senior communications and marketing officer for Overgate Hospice said: “We are ecstatic that our Little Stars shop is nominated! It is a truly special place.
"Whether your little one is on the way, quickly growing or completely grown up, the Little Stars shop is not only a pillar of the Elland high street, but an important part of the Calderdale community.
“We’d like to take the opportunity to thank our incredible retail staff and volunteers – you are the beating heart of our shops. Thank you to everyone that has shopped or donated, your support means the world to us.”