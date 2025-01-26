Overgate invites members of the community to join their lottery and help raise vital funds for hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overgate Hospice is inviting members of the community to join their lottery and raise funds to care for those with life-limiting illnesses in Calderdale.

The hospice’s lottery plays a key role in sustaining the vital care that Overgate provides.

For £1 per week, participants are entered into a weekly draw with the chance to win cash prizes, including a top prize of £750.

All proceeds from the lottery directly contribute to the hospice’s vital services, helping to fund end-of-life care, emotional support, and therapies for patients and in the wider community.

Maria Pownall, Overgate Lottery Fundraiser said: “The generosity of our supporters means we can continue providing high-quality, compassionate care to those in need.

"By joining the Overgate Hospice Lottery, you’re not only in with the chance of winning fantastic prizes but also ensuring that we can continue to support more patients and their families.”

Visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk to sign up and start playing, or call 01422 387121.