Overgate Hospice’s ‘Big Brew’ will take place on Friday, August 9 with the aim of rallying the Calderdale community to raise vital funds for the Big Build Appeal.

The Big Brew invites supporters, churches, schools, businesses, and the wider community to come together and host their own coffee morning style event in a bid to raise funds to build a new hospice for Calderdale.

The Big Build represents a significant milestone for Overgate Hospice, providing an opportunity to expand and enhance its services to better meet the needs of patients and their families throughout Calderdale.

The funds raised through the Big Brew events will play a crucial role in making this vision a reality, ensuring that Overgate Hospice can continue to provide compassionate care for decades to come.

"We are thrilled to launch The Big Brew in support of our Big Build Appeal, and to also bring our amazing community together,” said Dru Brown, capital campaign fundraiser at Overgate Hospice.

"This event not only promises to be a wonderful celebration of community spirit but also serves as a vital opportunity for us to contribute to the Big Build Appeal, to create a modern, purpose-built facility that will enable us to continue delivering exceptional care to those who need it most.

"Let’s brew up to build a new hospice for Calderdale, together!”

The Big Brew is open to all in the community, with opportunities for everyone to get involved with the simple concept of enjoying a good brew and tasty treats together. Whether it’s an afternoon tea at home, prosecco in the garden with loved ones or brewing up for a church coffee morning, getting involved couldn’t be easier and will make a huge difference to the hospice.

The hospice is partnering with McVitie’s, who are generously sponsoring the Big Brew, meaning all funds raised will go straight towards building the new hospice.

McVitie’s said: “We are beyond excited to sponsor the Big Brew event for Overgate.

"The hospice is a place close to our hearts and supports so many people within the community, it’s a privilege to be able to help raise the funds for the Big Build Appeal. As McVitie’s is a family focused company which has been centred within the community since the 1900’s, we want to support all the amazing work our local charities do, with focus on helping Overgate reach out to more people living with life-limiting illnesses.”