Overgate Day Hospice patient Kylie Lang has made it her mission to raise over £5,000 in sponsorship for July’s Colour Run event.

Kylie has enlisted 27 family and friends to be on her Colour Run team to join her on Saturday, July 13 as they run or walk the 5k course and get doused in coloured powder to raise money for the hospice.

Kylie started to access Overgate’s services shortly after her diagnosis of stage four breast cancer in 2019 and regularly visits for complementary therapy, counselling sessions and is working with the patient and family support team to create special memory boxes for her family.

Kylie is married to husband Daniel, with a stepson Irwin who is 10 and their daughter Elsie is six and has an autism diagnosis.

Kylie and her family

Kylie was given a terminal diagnosis and at the time was told she would have five years left, she is now living life the best she can and supporting Elsie, who is non-verbal and has limited understanding, preparing her the best she can for when the time comes for Kylie to access inpatient care at Overgate.

Kylie describes the difference that Overgate has made as life-changing and speaks highly of the holistic care she has received so far, and of how much she wants to continue supporting the hospice.

Last year, Kylie and her family took on the Overgate Colour Run which fell the day after Kylie’s chemotherapy treatment.

Determined to support the Hospice, Kylie still chose to push daughter Elsie round for one lap in her buggy while family and friends completed the course for her.

The team raised £5,000 and this year, Kylie is setting her sights higher. At just 42, Kylie hopes to raise awareness of hospice care and the difference it can make for many people receiving a diagnosis in their thirties or forties, who may be reluctant to access this level of care.

All of Overgate Hospice’s care and support services are free to those who need it, but as a registered charity, they must raise vital funds each year in order to continue to offer their care to the Calderdale community.

The Colour Run event is just one of many fundraising initiatives and you can get involved by visiting https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/our-events/colour-run-(2)/.

The hospice have also launched their Big Build Appeal this year as they aim to raise £3million to build a new hospice with more updated facilities to care for more patients in the future. To find out more, visit https://www.overgatehospice.org.uk/big-build-appeal/.