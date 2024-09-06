Overgate has received the backing of a prominent foundation in their effort to raise £12.75m to build a brand-new hospice.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice approached the Garfield Weston Foundation during the private phase of their Big Build Appeal campaign, hoping they would help to raise the funds needed to open up the appeal to the public in the final stage of the campaign.

In December 2023, the Foundation donated £125,000 towards the redevelopment project. This significant contribution marked another key moment in the hospice’s ongoing Big Build Appeal, aimed at enhancing the quality of care for those with life-limiting illnesses in the Calderdale community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garfield Weston Foundation, a family-founded, grant-making charity, has a long history of supporting a wide range of causes across the UK. Their funding is renowned for enabling projects that have a lasting and meaningful impact.

Photo: Overgate Hospice

This substantial grant will support the development of a state-of-the-art Inpatient Unit at Overgate Hospice, featuring 16 private, en-suite bedrooms.

The new facility is designed to create a comforting and homely atmosphere, allowing patients to spend precious time with their loved ones in a setting that prioritises privacy and dignity.

Kim Turner, director of clinical services at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their generous donation of £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their support is instrumental in helping us move closer to our goal of creating a new Inpatient Unit that meets the highest standards of care for our community.

"This donation is a wonderful demonstration of the Foundation’s commitment to supporting vital community services and will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”

As Overgate Hospice continues to work towards the ambitious target of raising £12.75million, the support from the community and generous donors like the Garfield Weston Foundation will be crucial in realising the vision of a modern and welcoming care facility.

For more information about the Big Build Appeal or to learn how you can get involved, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/big-build-appeal or contact [email protected].