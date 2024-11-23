Overgate receives £50,000 grant towards their Big Build Appeal

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Photo: Overgate HospicePhoto: Overgate Hospice
Photo: Overgate Hospice
Overgate Hospice has been awarded a grant of £50,000 from the Bernard Sunley Foundation for their Big Build Appeal.

The donation will support the redevelopment of Day Hospice facilities, enabling Overgate to enhance the services they provide for the Calderdale community.

The Bernard Sunley Foundation supports charities in England and Wales working to raise the quality of life and provide greater opportunities for the young, the elderly, the disabled and the disadvantaged.

The Foundation has awarded over £136 million in grants since it was established in 1960.

Each year it gives over £4 million to capital projects that deliver a real community focus or provide facilities to support those in need.

Laura Golding, director of income generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Bernard Sunley Foundation for their generous support.

"This grant will have a profound impact on our ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for patients and their families, ensuring that local people can access the care and support they deserve.”

