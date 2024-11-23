Overgate receives £50,000 grant towards their Big Build Appeal

Photo: Overgate Hospice

Overgate Hospice has been awarded a grant of £50,000 from the Bernard Sunley Foundation for their Big Build Appeal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will support the redevelopment of Day Hospice facilities, enabling Overgate to enhance the services they provide for the Calderdale community.

The Bernard Sunley Foundation supports charities in England and Wales working to raise the quality of life and provide greater opportunities for the young, the elderly, the disabled and the disadvantaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foundation has awarded over £136 million in grants since it was established in 1960.

Each year it gives over £4 million to capital projects that deliver a real community focus or provide facilities to support those in need.

Laura Golding, director of income generation at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Bernard Sunley Foundation for their generous support.

"This grant will have a profound impact on our ability to provide a safe and welcoming space for patients and their families, ensuring that local people can access the care and support they deserve.”