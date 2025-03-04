Overgate receives share of multi-million pound investment into hospices across England

Overgate Hospice has been given £85,938 as part of a multi-million pound injection of cash into hospices across England from the Government.

Overgate is one of five hospices in Yorkshire to receive a share of just under £2m, and was lobbied by Halifax MP Kate Dearden to have a share of the money.

An additional £75 million will be available to hospice’s from April.

Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive of Overgate Hospice, said: "We are incredibly grateful to receive this funding, which will help us continue providing the highest standard of care to people living with life-limiting illnesses in Calderdale. Every day, our team works tirelessly to support patients and their families, and this investment will allow us to enhance our facilities, upgrade essential equipment, and improve the environment in which we deliver care.

"This funding will be put towards our ongoing Big Build Appeal, our ambitious project to build a brand-new hospice for Calderdale, ensuring we can provide the very best care for generations to come.

"We would also like to express our sincere thanks to Kate for her ongoing support and for championing the vital work of Overgate Hospice in our local community. Her commitment to raising awareness of the challenges we face and the difference hospice care makes is truly appreciated.

"As a charity, we remain reliant on the generosity of our community to fund the majority of our services, and we encourage anyone who would like to support Overgate Hospice or our Big Build Appeal to visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk."

Kate Dearden, MP for Halifax said: “I’m delighted that the Labour government has allocated this important funding to our hospices.

“We want a society where every person receives high-quality, compassionate care from diagnosis through to the end of life.

“Overgate and Forget Me Not do a wonderful job in providing support for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. This government funding will make a real difference to both hospices to continue to ensure all patients receive the care and dignity they deserve.