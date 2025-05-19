Overgate's garden party raises more than £20,000 for hospice

Overgate's garden party

Overgate’s annual garden party has raised more than £20,000 for the hospice.

This year, the event, which took place on May 11, was held at St Patrick’s School in Elland due to building work at the hospice.

Headline sponsor was Michael Wilson and Son and event sponsor was Live Right Body Wellness. There was music and entertainment from Jimbo Lynch, The Bradleys, The Bamford Belles, Naomi Gill, Cindy’s Silver Stompers, and the ever-popular DJ Chester.

Families were also wowed by visits from Lightning McQueen and Bumblebee, courtesy of CPM Entertainers, and the Band of Brothers Scooter Club.

Children enjoyed face painting, games, candyfloss and crafts, while adults browsed stalls, relaxed with food and drink, and enjoyed the warm weather with friends and neighbours.

The event was supported by Elland Rotary Club, Brighouse Town and District Inner Wheel, the Hospice Open Gardens Committee, and many more.

Rachel Lumb, Community and Events Fundraising Lead at Overgate Hospice, said: “We are blown away by the kindness and enthusiasm shown by our community once again.

"The move to St. Patrick’s School was a great success and we are so grateful to the school for welcoming us so warmly and supporting us throughout. Most importantly, the funds raised at the Garden Party will directly support patients and families who are receiving care at the Hospice right now.

"A heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, entertainers, stallholders, everyone that donated and every single volunteer who helped make the day so special.”