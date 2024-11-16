Chief Executive Tracey Wilcocks, Shop Manager Kay Vickerman and Head of Retail Tracey Broadbent

Overgate Hospice’s newest Little Stars shop has been opened in the Woolshops in Halifax.

The shop brought in £2,307 taken on opening day alone and is the charity’s fourth Little Stars shop, bringing the total number of Overgate Hospice charity shops to 17.

Overgate’s suite of charity shops generates £2.4million annually, meaning that they are a vital source of income for the hospice.

Head of retail, Tracey Broadbent, said: “Wow! What an amazing opening day.

"Thank you to everyone who made it so special.

"Whether you bought or donated something for your little one, shared some love online, or were one of the many friendly faces that contributed to the warm buzz on the day, we are truly grateful for your support.

“With the holiday season approaching, there’s never been a better time to support your hospice whilst getting prepared for Christmas.”

Laura Golding, director of income generation for Overgate, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported our gorgeous new Little Stars shop.

"Every donation and purchase helps us to continue caring for the Calderdale community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

"Because you care, we can.”

To find your local Overgate charity and Little Stars shops, visit their website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.