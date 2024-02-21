Pair take on fundraising challenge as they walk 70 miles in two days for One Punch Awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Lockyer, 20, of Halifax and Charlie Walden, 20, of Chesterfield aim to walk 70 miles from Chesterfield to Hull in two days, starting on May 18.

They set out on their challenge at the start of the year, after Charlie, who works at That’s TV covering Humberside, discovered the story of Scott Akester.

The 31-year-old died in November 2022 after he was punched by someone he had known for over 17 years.

Charlie Walden and Ben Lockyer

Following his passing his parents, Steve and Debbie Akester, launched the charity, proposed to raise awareness of the attacks and their devastating impact.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Debbie and Steve said: “This is a fantastic way to raise awareness on the risks of one punch attacks, and the devastation they cause for families whilst raising funds to allow us to grow our charity.

“Our focus now is to keep Scott’s memory alive and a legacy for his daughter Ella.

Scott Akester

“If we save at least one life by sharing our story, we have achieved something positive from the trauma we have suffered.”

Charlie, who first came up with the idea, after seeing Scott’s story, and the shocking local numbers said: “After seeing how Debbie and Steve made the best out of a terrible situation, it inspired me to do something for them - they are great people, and we are doing this for them and Scott.”

Doing the challenge alongside Charlie is graphic designer Ben Lockyer.

The 20-year-old from Halifax, revealed how situations around him inspired him to take part.

He said: “I'm doing this walk to raise some money for a great charity first and foremost.

"Ultimately it is something I am very passionate about growing up being a kid, who likes a drink with my mates, and seeing situations going on around us.

“Going out in my hometown, and Yorkshire roots over the last few years, I have seen a lot of people argue, and have scrapes on the streets over small petty things.

“I felt this was the perfect time to do something which was going to touch a nerves about what the consequences are.”