Paloma Faith to play Halifax's Piece Hall

Paloma Faith will play The Piece Hall

The double platinum-selling and Brit Award-winning artist will play at the historic venue on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Tickets go on general sale next Friday (October 15) at 10am via www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall, said: “I’m thrilled we can announce that the outstanding Paloma Faith is joining the growing line-up of world class acts for Live at The Piece Hall 2022.

“Our stunning venue is the perfect backdrop to showcase the power, depth and beauty of Paloma’s voice.

"More than 40,000 people enjoyed great music here during the 2021 season and I can’t wait to see the crowds and feel that energy once again.”

The announcement follows the massive success of concerts at The Piece Hall this summer and in 2019, including shows by Elbow, Embrace, Manic Street Preachers, New Order, The Specials and Kaiser Chiefs.

As well as Paloma, Live at The Piece Hall in 2022 will include gigs by Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and indie rock greats Doves. The Piece Hall says there are many more artists to be announced.

Speaking about the tour, Paloma said: "I've been touring my recent album Infinite Things and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK.