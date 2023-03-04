Parents and grandparents needed to tell Calderdale Council what they want for borough's children

The council is set to receive more £3m across a three-year period from the Department for Education’s Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme.

The funding will be used to create network of family hubs aimed at transforming the way services for families are delivered across the borough.

To ensure the new hubs reflect the needs of communities, the council is urging people to tell them what they think is needed most.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

Parents, grandparents and carers are being invited to a workshop to share their ideas at Orange Box on Blackledge on Wednesday (March 8) between 1pm and 3pm.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “This significant investment in children’s services will ensure that families get the help they need at an early stage, supporting our ambitions for all children to be ready for school, to support young people throughout their school journey and ensure that they leave education with hope and aspiration for the future.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, added: “The family hubs are being developed with Calderdale families at their heart.

“Their purpose is to support all children and young people, their parents and their carers, so it’s so important they’re developed as part of a partnership.

“The upcoming workshop event is an opportunity for us to receive valuable input from local families to ensure that the hubs meet the needs of the people who will be using them.”

For more about Wednesday’s event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/help-shape-family-hubs-in-calderdale-tickets-557656544737

