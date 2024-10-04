The CQC has published a damning report into Asquith Hall

Patients have been moved out of a care home in Todmorden after a damning report from the Care Quality Commision found a “culture where neglect went unchallenged”.

Asquith Hall has been rated inadequate by the CQC, following an inspection carried out in June, prompted in part due to concerns around people’s safety and the personal care being provided.

Following the inspection, Tributary Ltd have taken the decision to move everyone out of the home to alternative accommodation.

Inspectors found there were not enough staff to care for people effectively and there was not enough medicine for residents.

They also found the owner did not work effectively with other services, meaning outcomes for people were poor, and people’s individual needs and choices were not considered, and care was not planned collaboratively.

Staff lacked guidance to care for people safely and meet their skin integrity needs, inspectors found, with one person’s skin integrity care plan inaccurate meaning they had no wound care plan despite other records stating they had a wound.

On the second day of inspection, two people had fallen during the night and one person remained on the floor. In these rooms there were no falls sensor mats in place and call bells were out of reach. Staff were unable to confirm how long both people had been laid on the floor.

During the inspection a third person said they had fallen and were experiencing pain, however staff tried to pull the person up by their arm. An inspector intervened to stop this. Staff were unable to confirm whether they were trained in moving and handling.

Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Asquith Hall, it was concerning to find a culture where neglect went unchallenged and people living there had to accept substandard care as normal.

“Staff didn’t support people with enough to eat or drink, or to wash and shower when needed. It was very concerning that people were left alone for long periods of time with no meaningful engagement in some cases in rooms which were unfit for human habitation.

“Staff and leaders didn’t know people well which meant people living at Asquith Hall didn’t have a voice leaving people at risk of harm. For example, we saw a person living in squalid conditions and not being supported with personal care. This hadn’t been challenged and nothing had been done to help the person affected.

“Vulnerable people were relying on all staff members to act as their advocates to help them live their best lives and it is unacceptable the people they relied on let them live like this.

“During the inspection one person told us, they thought the home was a horrible place and said it shouldn’t be called a care home because no caring took place there. They also told us they needed to look after themselves because they had no support to keep clean and would love to live somewhere else. These are heartbreaking words, and nobody should feel like this in a place they are supposed to be able to call home.

"We told Asquith Hall where we expected to see rapid and widespread improvements however, they have taken the decision to move people out of the home and close the service. People who lived at Asquith Hall have in turn been supported to find alternative accommodation better suited to their needs.”

Asquith Hall, run by Tributary Ltd, was a care home providing personal and nursing care for up to 53 people. At the time of this inspection there were 34 people living at the home.

The home’s overall rating has dropped from requires improvement to inadequate. Its ratings for being effective and caring have dropped from good to inadequate. Safe, responsive and well-led have declined from requires improvement to inadequate.

The company that owns Asquith Hall has been contacted for comment.