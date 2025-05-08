People encouraged to join Calderdale's commemorations to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale residents are being encouraged to join the borough’s commemorations for marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Today is 80 years since Victory in Europe Day, when the Second World War came to an end in Europe.

Back on this momentous day in 1945, spontaneous celebrations took place across the country. A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.

80 years later, VE Day is an opportunity for everyone in Calderdale and the UK to come together to honour and show gratitude to everyone who dedicated their lives to the war effort – from the service people who fought, to the children who were evacuated and women on the home front.

A previous year's VE anniversary celebrations at Halifax Town Hall

Calderdale Council will fly the VE Day flag at Halifax Town Hall, and is lighting up the iconic Wainhouse Tower in red, white and blue.

The Council is encouraging people to come together to pay tribute to the Second World War generation.

From attending an event or holding a get together in their neighbourhood, to making their own VE Day decorations, taking a moment to reflect or visiting their nearest war memorial, there are many ways to get involved.

VE Day events in Calderdale included a 1940s-inspired weekend extravaganza at The Piece Hall in Halifax from Saturday 3 to Monday 5 May, and a north Halifax VE Day celebration event on Friday, May 2 at Halifax Rugby Union Club, Ovenden Park, Keighley Road, with afternoon tea and live 1940s-inspired entertainment.

Coun Ann Kingstone, the Mayor of Calderdale, said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a landmark moment in our shared history, and an opportunity for us all to come together, reflect and honour the Second World War generation, those that served and the sacrifices they made.

“VE Day was a time of great celebration as the war came to an end in Europe. Just as Britain came together in 1945, I encourage people to recreate that joy by joining in with the 80th anniversary celebrations in Calderdale.”