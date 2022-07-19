'Permanent solutions' requested as a number of travellers camps are set up in spaces across Calderdale

Over the past few weeks and months a number of camps have been set up at locations across the area, including the Stray in Lightcliffe, Wellholme Park in Brighouse and Park Road in Elland.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Councillor George Robinson has spoken out about how measures have been taken to stop unauthorised encampments on the Stray.

Coun Robinson said: “Having met with Council officers, we secured temporary concrete blocks to restrict access and a temporary CCTV camera. Council officers recognised my concerns and moved quickly. Our community are incredibly grateful for their efforts, and they deserve recognition.

Councillors George Robinson, David Kirton and Joe Atkinson at the Stray in Lightcliffe.

“Taking Lightcliffe as an example, the blocks and CCTV are short term, and we need permanent solutions. In Lightcliffe, we’re setting up a Friends of the Stray group which will be resident-led. We have already discussed a way forward with the Council, and the group will work with the Council to determine what permanent preventative measures are appropriate.

“Calderdale’s Cabinet now need to look at policy, and introduce a borough-wide plan.

“Securing land makes financial sense. I urge the Cabinet to release some money on an invest-to-save basis.

“Removing unauthorised encampments will save taxpayers’ money on court costs, fly-tipping removal, officer time, even hiring the portable toilets. Swings were removed and taken by the unauthorised encampment in Wellhome Park, Brighouse, and these will also need to be replaced at a cost.

“There also needs to be better communication between Calderdale Council, police and the public. The council and police can both remove unauthorised encampments under different powers - and we need to know exactly when the powers will be used and when the conditions for a s61 are met.”

Zohrah Zancudi, Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, said: “We understand local people’s concerns and work closely with the Police to ensure that unauthorised traveller encampments leave sites as quickly as possible, in line with our eviction procedures.

“We monitor encampments so that local communities can continue with their activities on sites. We also carry out welfare checks to make sure the needs of children and families in the travelling community can be met.

“Our parks team removed the swings in Wellholme Park to carry out repairs. We will return them as soon as the work is complete.

“Any alleged crimes are a Police matter.”

Residents across Brighouse and beyond have raised concerns about the mess that some of the camps have left behind.

Posting on Facebook, Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: "Great to see the Travellers have finally moved on from Park Road in Elland. But what a mess they have left. Once again, it is the tax payer that must pay to clear it up.

"The Council now need to secure the land. This is the second time in two months it has been taken over by unauthorised encampments, stopping local people from accessing and enjoying the park.

"It’s not just this land. Our parks and public spaces in Hipperholme & Lightcliffe, Brighouse, Rastrick, Elland and Ripponden have seen regular take-overs from Travellers.

"It costs the tax payer an absolute fortune in eviction and clean up costs. The Council must start seriously looking at how to protect our parks and green spaces from those seeking to set up unauthorised encampments.