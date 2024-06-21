Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Permits are now available for anyone wanting to visit one of Calderdale’s tips.

Calderdale Council has decided to introduce a permit system for its waste and recycling sites as part of budget measures in a bid to stop people who are not residents of the borough from using the sites.

It costs the council to dispose of waste and the system is being tried out to see if it will save money by ensuring only people living in Calderdale can use the local tips.

Alongside the introduction of the resident permit, the van permit scheme that was in place before the pandemic will be reintroduced, meaning that any Calderdale residents visiting the recycling centres in a van, twin axle trailer or pick-up truck will be required to apply for a free van permit.

Todmorden Recycling Centre

The council says residents are now able to apply for a free permit which will be required to access household waste recycling centres.

Calderdale Council manages the sites at Halifax, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Elland, which are operated by company Suez on the council’s behalf.

Residents can now apply for the permit at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/waste by following the prompts on the resident permit page.

Alternatively, they can apply at libraries or Customer First offices with proof of identity, vehicle registration details and council tax reference numbers.

Every household will be able to apply for up to two permits and these will be linked to residents via their council services account.

Residents will then receive an email with their permit which they can show on their or print out, says the council.

The scheme will be fully implemented later this year, with reminders at each site.

Residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible and will need to continue to bring proof of address to tips if they have not yet applied for their permit.

Calderdale Council’s director of public services Ian Day said: “We want to make sure that our sites are only being used by Calderdale residents.

“The introduction of a permit scheme follows similar measures already in place in neighbouring council areas and ensures that people using Calderdale sites live in Calderdale.