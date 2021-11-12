Pete Tong to play Halifax's Piece Hall

Pete Tong is coming to The Piece Hall

The legendary dance music pioneer, together with the Heritage Orchestra - conducted by Jules Buckley - will bring a taste of Ibiza to the historic venue on Sunday, June 26.

The critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show will feature an array of special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 19 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Revered DJ, broadcaster and dance pioneer Pete Tong has been a household name for almost 30 years.

He rose to prominence as a Radio 1 DJ but over the years has become a dance industry icon celebrated for his knowledge of dance music while producing classic anthems for the masses.

He first combined his love of dance music with a full orchestra at the BBC Proms in 2015 and since then Ibiza Classics has enjoyed sold-out success across UK arenas.

The DJ is the latest big name to be announced for The Piece Hall's summer 2022 line-up and joins Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Brit-Award winner Paloma Faith.

Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall, said: “Ibiza Classics is famed for its exceptional, immersive, audio-visual experience and The Piece Hall will provide a spectacular backdrop. Our stunning courtyard setting brings something extra special to any concert, but this gig is going to be something else.