The Foundation was set up in memory of Peter Doody, a student at Brighouse High School and worked at computer repair firm FYL Direct on Commercial Street, Brighouse, who was just 21 when he died suddenly and unexpectedly in May 2019.

He had suffered from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), having been diagnosed with epilepsy only four years before.

This will be the foundation's third walk, talking place on Saturday, July 9, the day after Peter's birthday, and is called the Purple Walk as that was Peter's Favourite Colour.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Doody Foundation organises third 21k purple walk

A spokesperson for the the Peter Doody Foundation said: "We would appreciate any support on our walk, whether that be a donation, walking with us all or part of the way or just a friendly wave as we pass by.

"Please join us in our aim to raise awareness of SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) and raise money to support those living with epilepsy, their families, friends and carers."

The walk will set off from the Wyke Lion Pub car park on Whitehall Road and will leave at 9am. The 21k route will go through Shibden Park and the Piece Hall in Halifax.