PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

The Welsh rockers - and support acts Sea Power, Low Hummer and Adwaith -were a huge hit and clearly enjoyed performing at the stunning historic venue, with singer James Dean Bradfield describing it as "one of Britain's best kept secrets". You can read more about the concert HERE Photos by Frank Ralph.
Adwaith at The Piece Hall. Photos by Frank Ralph
Adwaith at The Piece Hall Photos by Frank Ralph
Adwaith at The Piece Hall. photos by Frank Ralph
Low Hummer. Photos by Frank Ralph