Manic Street Preachers at The Piece Hall. Photos by Frank Ralph

PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

These brilliant photos capture the amazing atmosphere at the Manic Street Preachers gig at the Piece Hall on Friday night.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 2:13 pm

The Welsh rockers - and support acts Sea Power, Low Hummer and Adwaith -were a huge hit and clearly enjoyed performing at the stunning historic venue, with singer James Dean Bradfield describing it as "one of Britain's best kept secrets". You can read more about the concert HERE Photos by Frank Ralph.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

Adwaith at The Piece Hall. Photos by Frank Ralph

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

Adwaith at The Piece Hall Photos by Frank Ralph

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

Adwaith at The Piece Hall. photos by Frank Ralph

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: See 29 fabulous photos of Manic Street Preachers concert at Halifax's Piece Hall

Low Hummer. Photos by Frank Ralph

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8