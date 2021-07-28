Plans for new multi-million pound Halifax leisure centre and swimming pool move a step closer

Artist impression of the new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre

The new complex on the site of the existing North Bridge Leisure Centre, will aim to improve the health and wellbeing of Calderdale’s residents by offering a wide range of facilities.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion said: “The new leisure centre is one of the key projects within the Calderdale Next Chapter transformation programme which is investing in major improvements right across the borough.

“I’m delighted that we’ve reached this stage of the development. It’s such an exciting project which will bring pleasure and enjoyment to so many of our residents.”

Artist impression of the new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre

The plans include feedback from public consultations held in the summer of 2018 and March 2020.

As well as a modern gym, a six-lane pool and sports hall/dance studio facilities, the new leisure centre will offer a range of options to encourage people to get active, including a wellness suite and adventure climb.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn said: “This will be a centre for everyone, whether you’re a fitness fanatic or just getting started, whether you want to socialise with friends or encourage your kids to try new activities. However you want to spend your leisure time, whether working out or relaxing, there will be something there for you. I can’t wait!”

To support the Council’s target to be carbon neutral by 2038 if not sooner, the specification for the new leisure centre will seek to incorporate the latest energy efficient and carbon footprint reducing technology throughout the building. This will include innovative pool filtration systems, rainwater harvesting and energy efficient heating.

A key condition for the new leisure centre is that it must be self-funding, so that the income generated is used to repay the amount borrowed for construction.

This is reflected within the plans for the new centre.

Current estimates suggest, for example, that the annual utilities bill will provide a significant saving, costing £110,000 per annum less than was paid previously by North Bridge Leisure Centre and Halifax Swimming Pool combined.

Work on the technical designs will then continue throughout the Summer and Autumn, with approval from Cabinet then being requested in the Autumn.

If approved, work on site is expected to start in early 2022 and completed in 2023