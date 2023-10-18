Plans for the £3 million revitalised market in Brighouse take a step forward

Plans for a new, revitalised market at the heart of Brighouse have moved forward as part of the £19.1 million investment in the town centre.

Following the three-week engagement process in the summer by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board, the design of the distinctive new market building has been finalised, a planning application is being submitted, and the tender process to find a contractor is due to start soon.

As part of the UK Government-funded Town Deal, the £3 million revitalised market on the existing site will have around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

There will also be a flexible central space that can be used for events or additional pop-up stalls to encourage new business start-ups.

Artists’ impressions of the revitalised Brighouse Market.

Alongside spaces to sit, rest and meet, with views over the canal, there will be new toilets for traders plus storage, to create a modern, attractive and vibrant market with the aspiration to open more days of the week.

Other features will include an improved pedestrian area at the front and level access to the market; secure, decorative gates featuring a Brighouse-themed design; new cycle parking; and new entrances and exits to provide better connections to the town.

Subject to planning approval, work on the new market is due to start in spring 2024 and be complete by spring 2025.

With the build getting closer, work has been ongoing to identify a site for a temporary market to ensure stallholders can continue to trade, shoppers can continue to buy, and the rest of the town centre can operate as usual.

A location has now been provisionally secured and the current market will temporarily move to Daisy Street car park for around 12 months while construction is underway.

Just across Anchor Bridge from the current Ship Street location, this will provide continuity for the market, supporting its current tenants and providing space for temporary market stalls.

More details about the move to its temporary location will be provided closer to the time.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “It’s great to see our vision for Brighouse coming to life, starting with the market milestones.

"Already a vibrant town, we want to build on its distinctive character. Together with the Town Deal Board, we are striving to give local people and visitors an even better experience, day and night, by reinvigorating the town centre.”

Coun Silvia Dacre, Cabinet Member for Resources, added: “Markets are an important and valued part of high streets across Calderdale. Investing in Brighouse’s open market to bring fantastic new facilities will boost the shopper, visitor and trader experience.

“We hope this will also encourage new businesses and start-ups, providing a route for them to use pop-up stalls occasionally, through to fixed market units, to permanent commercial space in the town centre.”

Coun Howard Blagbrough, Chair of the Brighouse Town Board, said: “The open market is an important part of Brighouse, and we have been determined to ensure it has an even brighter future, which is why I am delighted we are now in a position to submit the planning application and move forward with the project.

“Ensuring we have a temporary market site that allows our current traders to continue to trade while construction takes place is another vital part of the scheme, and we will be working with the stallholders and the Council’s markets team to ensure this is suitable for them, that shoppers know where the temporary market is, and they are encouraged to visit, shop and spend.

“After years of discussion and debate, starting work on these projects will be an important moment and I am looking forward to that happening, all being well, in just a few months’ time.”