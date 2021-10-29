Plans revealed by Calderdale Council to lease cottage at Jerusalem Farm to trust

Jerusalem Farm camp site, Luddenden

Notice has been given that the Council intends to dispose of the property known as 1 Jerusalem Farm in Jerusalem Lane, Halifax, which forms part of an open space.

The proposed disposal is by way of a lease to Calder Valley Community Land Trust.

Any member of the public wishing to make representations on the proposed disposal or lodge an objection is invited to do so by no later than 4.30pm on November 12 2021. Representations or objections must be made in writing or by e-mail to:Paul Heptinstall MRICS, CAFM, Calderdale Council, Princess Buildings, Princess Street, Halifax HX1 1TS

In a statement from the CVCLT they state: "Calderdale Council and the local charitable trust Calder Valley Community Land Trust are working together in partnership to make the end cottage at Jerusalem Farm once again somebody’s home.

"The cottage is not being lived in because the centre no longer has a resident Site Manager (however a Campsite Warden will still live on the site during the months the Campsite is open).

"The proposal (subject to Calderdale Cabinet approval) is for the Community Land Trust to be given a 21 year lease of the cottage and to let it at an affordable rent.

"The council will retain freehold ownership. Nothing else about Jerusalem Farm is changing.

"The plan is for the cottage to be rented on a shorthold tenancy. The CLT will be looking to help those in housing need but also to ensure that the residents understand the public use of Jerusalem Farm and appreciate the distinctive landscape of the valley and its wildlife.

"We are hoping that the tenancy allocation process will happen shortly, to enable the residents to be in their new home in time for Spring 2022.

"The vacancy will be advertised locally and will also be publicised in the CLT’s monthly newsletter.

"Because the cottage is part of the whole Jerusalem Farm site, a formal Open Space Notice has to be issued. But rest assured! – only the empty cottage is affected. Jerusalem Farm is not being sold off."

Jerusalem Farm/Wade Wood has a 13-hectare nature reserve that the Calderdale Way passes.

It offers a campsite with pitches for around 30 tents. It also has a holiday cottage that can sleep up to six people.

Calder Valley Community Land Trust Ltd (CVCLT) is a member-led community benefit society with charitable status which has been established to help address and meet housing needs in the part of the borough.

It is part of the community-led housing network, where local people play a leading role in local housing problems, creating affordable homes.

CVCLT is rooted in the communities of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

Established in September 2014 at two public meetings, CVCLT is constituted under the Co-operative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014, as a member-controlled organisation.

It has charity status with HM Revenue and Customs (exempt charity registration no. EW35609) and currently have more than 250 members.

CVCLT is also an Investment Partner (IP) with Homes England and a Registered Provider of Social Housing (RP).