Plans revealed to transform BT phone boxes outside old Elland Town Hall

Plans have been put forward o turn one into a free library and will be a public access repository to swap books for all the community to enjoy.

Plans are underway to officially adopt the phone box from BT with support from businesses in the town, Rhodes Joinery and Morrisons Elland and owned by Elland Round Table.

Renovations are in planning to restore the phone boxes’ former glory and further enhance them as miniature public libraries featuring artwork.

The phone boxes in Elland. Photos by John Harvey

Artwork by renowned Calderdale artist Roo Waterhouse will feature on the library phone box with vinyl window displays of the artist’s beautiful Shelf Portrait oil paintings celebrating the joys of the physical book.

This exciting community-led project is being made possible by a group of volunteers and the generous support of business and initiatives in Elland.

The project was set up through the BT Adopt a Kiosk scheme where a local charity or business can adopt a kiosk for £1.