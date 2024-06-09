Plans to create eight dedicated pitches in Calderdale for travellers move a step forward
Calderdale Council’s cabinet members have agreed the process of identifying potential sites for gypsy, traveller and showpeople communities in Calderdale should now go out of a six-week consultation period.
The consultation will ask people to have their say on the processes for identifying and assessing proposed sites, and submit ideas for potential sites to consider.
Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said the council’s Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan Document (DPD) had been some time in the making.
It follows the council’s adoption of its Local Plan in spring last year and is a national requirement, the senior councillors heard.
It was important to say no sites were being identified at this stage and consulting Calderdale residents was an important part of the process, said Coun Patient.
“We are finally moving on with this.
“People will be part of the process – we are not doing it to people but very much in conjunction with them,” he said.
The aim is to help ensure suitable, specific pitches are provided in sustainable locations to meet the needs of the communities.
It should also ensure the travelling community and existing residents can live in communities in a peaceful and inclusive way.
The next step after the public consultation will be consideration of responses and a draft plan prepared – by early 2025 – setting out site options for further consultation.