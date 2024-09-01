Plans to improve a Calderdale park are gathering pace as update is given on projects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale town’s park will be boosted by improvement plans which are gathering pace.

An update on progress with proposals for Todmorden’s Centre Vale Park given to those attending the town’s Ward Forum covered a range of projects.

Projects for the park and neighbouring Fielden Hall form part of the town’s £17.5 million Town Deal award.

Bound for glory again - the historic bandstand at Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, could be restored once planning permission is obtained

A further £500,000 of funding, for the two “priority projects”, refurbishing the historic bandstand and upgrading the pavilion by the bowling greens, has also been obtained.

Giving the project updates, Colin Hill said £250,000 would help fund plans for the historic bandstand – reducing a potential £800,000 shortfall – with a goal of making it more performance-friendly, including upgrading power points, lighting, providing internet connections, and toilets for performers.

The pavilion project has also secured £250,000 of extra funding, with a range of community groups expected to use it as well as the bowlers.

Mr Hill said the aim was to put the two projects out to joint construction tender, doing so having the potential to save between £50,000-£100,000.

The Grade II listed bandstand dates to 1914, is a rare example and the aim is to retain and enhance its original look.

On other projects in the remit, a £400,000 scheme to retrofit Fielden Hall is planned, while £65,000 is earmarked to floodlight, if affordable, for improved tennis courts, with Todmorden Tennis Club being involved as a partner and some Lawn Tennis Association funding.

Planners are seeking permission for a Calderdale Council project to demolish a closed conservatory building and replace with paths and planting at the park’s Garden of Remembrance, with £50,000 put towards this.

A sum of £62,000 has been earmarked for match-funding to develop a multi-use games area (MUGA) – Mr Hill said Calderdale, which will oversee this project along with the conservatory and tennis court schemes, has applied to the Football Foundation for this, although a decision is unlikely to be made quickly over the potential additional funding.

Questions were asked about vandal-proofing it as far as possible – the original structure was destroyed by arson around 25 years ago and rebuilt but continuing to suffer vandalism, causing Calderdale Council to close it and fence it off for safety.

Mr Hill said flame retardant materials were being planned, a steel roof which would in time fade to look more like the lead it originally had would be used, and through schools young people were being involved in the project.