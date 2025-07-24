Plans to solve Rastrick Library doors issue and improve access to century-old building

Rastrick Library

Improving access for disabled people is the aim behind changes planned for a century-old library.

Calderdale Council has applied to the authority’s planners seeking listed building consent for the changes to improve access to Grade II-listed Rastrick Library.

Dating to 1912, the Crowtrees Lane building is described as well-used, and it is important the council preserves the building for future use and protects it from becoming obsolete to continue benefiting users.

It should be easily accessible to all, and previous work has moved towards this with installation of ramped access.

But disabled people do encounter some issues despite that, with an issue being the original oak entrance doors which are described in supporting statements with the applications as “large and somewhat cumbersome, particularly for wheelchair users, pushchair users and other disabled service users”.

The proposal is to add a doorbell and CCTV camera equipment to the entrance ramp, allowing staff to help disabled people in, and also add an element of security supervision.

The supporting statement says staff are available to help opening the doors for those who might be struggling with them, they are not always aware when help is needed or have sufficient time to respond.

This also brings the possibility of the doors being forced open, which might result in damage.

“The proposed works are the installation of a disabled access push button on the entrance handrail of the new disabled ramp, connected to an internal doorbell chime, located at reception.

“Service users can press this on entry to the ramp to notify the library staff that they will require assistance with the door.

“Staff raised concerns that this could be subject to misuse so to support the staff the installation of a CCTV camera covering the ramp is also required.

“This is a live view camera only and has no recording functionality,” says the supporting papers.

The only suitable location for this is above the front entrance door, where it can be fitted at a sufficient height to prevent vandalism to it, they add.

The application – number 25/00404/LBC – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.