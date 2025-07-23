16 photos from last night's Paul Heaton gig as giant inflatable balloons filled Halifax's Piece Hallplaceholder image
16 photos from last night's Paul Heaton gig as giant inflatable balloons filled Halifax's Piece Hall

Paul Heaton fans: 16 photos from last night's Paul Heaton gig as giant inflatable balloons filled Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:39 BST
Songwriting genius Paul Heaton kicked off the first of two sold-out nights at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

In a near two-hour set performing almost 30 songs, national treasure Heaton kicked off the night with Just Another Family from latest album The Mighty Several, before taking a trip down memory lane with Bow Down by The Housemartins and The Beautiful South’s Old Red Eyes Is Back.

A man of few words, Heaton greeted the crowd with a brief “Hello Piece Hall, hello Halifax” before treating the crowd to hit after hit alongside guest singer Rianne Downey with the setlist including Bell Bottomed Tear, Sail This Ship, Song For Whoever, Me and the Farmer, A Little Time, Don’t Marry Her, Build, Happy Hour, Perfect 10 and Let Love Speak Up Itself.

Giant inflatable balloons then flooded the historic venue for Good as Gold (Stupid as Mud).

Classic anthems One Last Love Song and Keep It All In seemed to bring the night to an end before Heaton gave the crowd a two-song encore with Rotterdam and the much-loved Caravan of Love.

Heaton was supported on the night by special guest Billy Bragg who performed a one-hour set.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall continues Wednesday with a second sold-out show from Paul Heaton.

1. Paul Heaton

Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL

2. Paul Heaton

Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL

3. Paul Heaton

Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL

4. Paul Heaton

Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL

