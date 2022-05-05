Platinum Jubilee: Preparations underway for four day celebrations at The Piece Hall

Her Majesty The Queen is the first British Monarch to reign for 70 years and this historic occasion is being marked with a special extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The Grade I listed courtyard will be decked out with flags and bunting as it joins with communities across the UK to honour this significant milestone with music, song, dance and spectacle.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson DL said: “I’m so excited that we are able to bring people together from across Calderdale, to join the rest of the UK, and wider Commonwealth to fully honour Her Majesty The Queen’s historic achievement of public service.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are underway

“This is truly a once in a lifetime occasion and I’m incredibly proud that we are able to open our gates to offer four full days of entertainment – all completely free of charge.

“The bunting will be out and the flags will be flying as we welcome everyone to The Piece Hall to celebrate Her Majesty’s reign and have some good old fashioned family fun.”

Thursday June 2 will see The Piece Hall host a civic celebration on behalf of Calderdale Council featuring a piper, drummers and a performance by The Calderdale Choir alongside speeches from local dignitaries.

The council is providing a big screen in the courtyard so visitors can watch The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) which will include 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

Later that evening the lighting of the beacon on Beacon Hill in Halifax will be broadcast to the screen so people can safely enjoy the spectacle before being entertained by a firework display.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Councillor Chris Pillai, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a landmark moment that everyone across our communities can get involved in and remember for generations to come.

“As well as the civic events including a procession through Halifax town centre to The Piece Hall, and some fantastic activities from Council services such as museums and libraries, we’re delighted to see local organisations and communities leading the way in the celebrations.

“Calderdale is the perfect place for such a momentous occasion, with our landscape, historic architecture, culture and community spirit providing a distinctive backdrop as we thank The Queen for her incredible reign.”

Friday June 3 sees a celebration of the emergency services. Teams from the police, the fire service, ambulance service, Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team, Smartmove and Calderdale LRF will all be in attendance, with many bringing their emergency vehicles including a vintage fire truck and some American police cars.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the West Yorkshire Police Band and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service band.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch: “I am really looking forward to The Piece Hall’s packed agenda of Jubilee celebrations. 70 years of dedicated public service is a remarkable achievement for Her Majesty The Queen and I’m delighted to see festivities planned right across Calderdale.

“I want to thank the emergency services and Calder Valley Search and Rescue in particular who have really come together in support of the Piece Hall’s Emergency Services Day in honour of The Queen which promises to be a brilliant family day out.”

On Saturday June 4, The Piece Hall will come alive with the sound of music when a Concert for The Queen is held.

There will be performances throughout the day by vocalist Jack Manning, Flat Cap Brass and, with the ever popular Abba Revival headlining this free to enter show.

The final day of celebration on Sunday June 5 sees the courtyard host the Big Jubilee Lunch which encourages communities to get to know each other better and celebrate together. There will be a traditional vintage street party theme featuring the Northern Swing Orchestra, The Nightingales and Jump Jive and Wail.

Visitors can pre book a picnic lunch from The Trading Rooms via the Piece Hall's website or at the Visitor Centre, which includes child, vegetarian and vegan options. This will be for a single sitting at 1pm on benches outside the restaurant.

People are also invited to bring their own picnics which can be enjoyed on other available benches. (Please note no glass or alcohol purchased outside The Piece Hall can be brought into the venue and picnic furniture is also not permitted.)

There will also be various Jubilee offers at The Piece Hall’s other food and drink outlets, Blondin’s and the Deli, throughout the weekend with themed cocktails and ice creams, and takeaway afternoon teas.

Funding for the events has been kindly provided by the Community Foundation for Calderdale, with some preparatory funding being granted by The Welcome Back Fund.