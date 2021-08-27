Plea for Calderdale residents to choose right medical help this bank holiday weekend

The NHS Calderdale Commissioning Group said GP practices, hospitals and pharmacies are all facing increased pressures.

In their message health and care professionals want people to get the right care when they need it.

Dr Caroline Taylor, Clinical Vice Chair of NHS Calderdale Commissioning Group and GP at Beechwood Medical Centre said: “The NHS is still here for you when you need it. Lots of services are available this bank holiday.

People are being urged to seek the right medical care

“This is a useful time to be reminded what this help and support is for; if you need health care or advice over the long weekend there are a number of services available at the time you need them – you don’t have to wait until Tuesday morning when the problem may be worse. Together we can choose well to get the right medical help for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Key advice from the NHS Calderdale Commissioning Group

For minor health concerns, community pharmacists can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains.

A number of fully trained pharmacy teams will be available throughout the bank holiday weekend and should be your first point of call for any minor health condition. Always check the NHS website for opening times.

GP practices in Calderdale will be closed on bank holiday Monday, August 30, but pre-booked extended access appointments are available during weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays. Find out more on your GP practice’s website.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including the entire bank holiday weekend for more urgent health concerns. The service is also available online at 111.nhs.uk, as well as by phone, just call 111.

People are reminded to only go to their local A&E department or dial 999 for critical or life-threatening situations.

Mental health support and guidance is just a phone call away, 0800 183 0558 for anyone registered with a GP practice in Calderdale. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and people don’t have to have used a mental health service before. Carers, or those concerned about a loved one or friend, can also call for advice.

If you need to go to a pharmacy or are advised to attend the hospital or health centre people are reminded to wear a face covering, if they are able to, and follow the social distancing guidance put in place.