Plea from severely disabled boy's family after phone lost in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lost mobile phone containing photos taken by a severely disabled boy has been lost in Halifax.

The little boy loves taking photos, say his family, and has been left distressed by the loss of the phone and his pictures.

His loved ones are launching an appeal for anyone who finds the phone to get in touch.

It is an iPhone 11 in a red and black protective case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The phone which is missingThe phone which is missing
The phone which is missing

The phone was lost yesterday (Monday) in Halifax at some point while he was going from Halifax train station, across the road to the Imperial Crown, up in the lift to Halifax Central Library and to the information centre in The Piece Hall

Anyone who has found the phone should email [email protected].

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice