Plea from severely disabled boy's family after phone lost in Halifax

A lost mobile phone containing photos taken by a severely disabled boy has been lost in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The little boy loves taking photos, say his family, and has been left distressed by the loss of the phone and his pictures.

His loved ones are launching an appeal for anyone who finds the phone to get in touch.

It is an iPhone 11 in a red and black protective case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phone which is missing

The phone was lost yesterday (Monday) in Halifax at some point while he was going from Halifax train station, across the road to the Imperial Crown, up in the lift to Halifax Central Library and to the information centre in The Piece Hall

Anyone who has found the phone should email [email protected].