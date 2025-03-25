Plea from severely disabled boy's family after phone lost in Halifax
The little boy loves taking photos, say his family, and has been left distressed by the loss of the phone and his pictures.
His loved ones are launching an appeal for anyone who finds the phone to get in touch.
It is an iPhone 11 in a red and black protective case.
The phone was lost yesterday (Monday) in Halifax at some point while he was going from Halifax train station, across the road to the Imperial Crown, up in the lift to Halifax Central Library and to the information centre in The Piece Hall
Anyone who has found the phone should email [email protected].