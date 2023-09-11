Watch more videos on Shots!

It happened at around 12.30am today (Monday) when a black Mini One travelling towards Sowerby Bridge on the A58 Rochdale Road left the road and struck a wall, close to the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or the movements of the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.

The log reference is 0046 of 11 September.