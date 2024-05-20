Police appeal for witnesses after serious incident where car and bus collided between Mytholmroyd and Luddenden Foot
The collision happened on Burnley Road between Mytholmroyd and Luddenden Foot shortly after 11pm and involved a Honda Civic car and a Volvo double decker bus.
The car was travelling in the direction of Todmorden and the bus which was travelling in the opposite direction when they both collided.
The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including serious head injuries.
The bus was carrying 16 passengers at the time of the collision, none of whom are believed to have suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the bus suffered a head injury which is not thought to be life threatening.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it to contact them by calling 101 or going online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240266166.