A brave police officer from Calderdale has been honoured for her courage after dealing with an armed man twice her size on a rooftop.

PC Jess Bell has been awarded the West Yorkshire Police Bravery Award for the way she acted when faced with a man with a knife on the rooftop in freezing conditions.

She has also been shortlisted for the Police Federation Bravery Awards which take place next month.

She “without doubt saved the life of a man undergoing a paranoid and psychotic episode, whilst placing herself in extreme danger” said the federation.

PC Jess Bell has won a bravery award and is nominated for another

The man was armed with a kitchen knife, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs and flagged warning markers for self-harm, mental health, drugs and violence.

Arriving on scene, PC Bell found the man on the roof of a two-story building with the knife.

He had threatened to kill himself and, whilst experiencing paranoid hallucinations, was waving the knife around.

The federation said: “Very much aware that the individual’s mother was also on scene and keen to build a rapport with the individual, PC Bell engaged with him, making it clear she was there to help him.

"Whilst waiting for negotiators and the fire brigade to arrive on scene, the incident took a dramatic turn as the individual began to use the knife to cut at his own neck.

"PC Bell was becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare as she could now see blood.

Without regard for her safety PC Bell then climbed onto the rooftop.

"The individual was twice her size and capable of pushing PC Bell from the roof or attacking her, even in his distressed and impaired state,” said the federation.

"Upon arriving on the roof and finding the man still clutching the knife, PC Bell, for her own safety, deployed her taser – but to little effect.

"She obtained a colleague’s taser and deployed it a second time and continued to deliver charge until the knife was dropped.

"PC Bell then climbed fully on the roof to provide first aid while awaiting the arrival of a medical team.”

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “It is absolutely clear that without the swift actions of PC Jess Bell, the situation could have resulted in a completely different and devastating outcome.

"Despite the risk, she did all she could to prevent further harm, took control of the situation and ensured the young man got the necessary medical attention required.

“Jess acted bravely and without hesitation in a challenging situation to save the life of someone in need.

"Her tenacity and courage is admirable and she should be very proud of her actions, as we are at West Yorkshire Police.”

West Yorkshire Federation chair Craig Nicholls added: “PC Jess Bell exhibited immense bravery, grit, and professionalism in the face of a highly perilous situation.

“Despite the inherent danger, she maintained a calm demeanour, showcasing her exceptional care and dedication to resolving the crisis safely.

"Her unwavering composure not only helped de-escalate the situation but also demonstrated her commitment to protecting and preserving life.