Police find 12-year-old Halifax girl who went missing on Sunday night
A 12-year-old Halifax girl who went missing has been found.
The youngster had disappeared from Boothtown on Sunday night.
Police have announced this morning that she was found safe and well overnight.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or provided information to the police.”
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.