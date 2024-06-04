Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 12-year-old Halifax girl who went missing has been found.

The youngster had disappeared from Boothtown on Sunday night.

Police have announced this morning that she was found safe and well overnight.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or provided information to the police.”