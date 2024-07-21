Police in Greetland today: Tragedy as man found dead at Calderdale village play area today
A children’s play area in a Calderdale village was taped off today after a man was found dead.
Police were called to the play area near Greetland Community Centre off Rochdale Road in Greetland by paramedics at 5.31am.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there had been “reports of concern for a male’s safety”.
"Upon attending, it was confirmed that the man had died,” said the spokesperson.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Anyone with information that might help with the coroner’s enquiries can pass it on via the police by calling 101.