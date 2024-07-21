Police in Greetland today: Tragedy as man found dead at Calderdale village play area today

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A children’s play area in a Calderdale village was taped off today after a man was found dead.

Police were called to the play area near Greetland Community Centre off Rochdale Road in Greetland by paramedics at 5.31am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there had been “reports of concern for a male’s safety”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Upon attending, it was confirmed that the man had died,” said the spokesperson.

Police were called by paramedicsPolice were called by paramedics
Police were called by paramedics

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that might help with the coroner’s enquiries can pass it on via the police by calling 101.

Related topics:PoliceCalderdaleWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice