A children’s play area in a Calderdale village was taped off today after a man was found dead.

Police were called to the play area near Greetland Community Centre off Rochdale Road in Greetland by paramedics at 5.31am.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there had been “reports of concern for a male’s safety”.

"Upon attending, it was confirmed that the man had died,” said the spokesperson.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Anyone with information that might help with the coroner’s enquiries can pass it on via the police by calling 101.