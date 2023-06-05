Calderdale Police is continuing a wide range of enquiries to locate the missing teenagers and are issuing a CCTV still of her taken in Preston city centre taken on Saturday, May 27.

It was taken at 12.24 and shows the teenager walking past Whittles Rolex Shop on Fishergate before turning left onto Birley Street.

Katelan Coates, 14, was reported missing on Friday 26 May from the Todmorden area of Calderdale.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

She is described as white female, around 5ft 5in height with long brown hair, last seen wearing black leggings, black coat, blue top, white trainers

Initial enquiries confirmed she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley, prior to the sighting in Preston.

Detective Inspector Zaheer Abbas, of Calderdale Police, said: “Katelan has now been missing for more than a week and as time goes by, our concern for her welfare can only grow.

“A significant number of police enquiries remain ongoing here in West Yorkshire and in Lancashire and we continue to urge anyone who can help us fine Katelan to contact either West Yorkshire or Lancashire Police.