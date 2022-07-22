Police search for missing Calderdale man last seen on Sunday

Andrew Brook was last seen in Shelf at 11pm on Sunday.

The 52-year-old is described as white, of stocky build, with grey and dark brown hair and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured or beige cargo trousers and a similar-coloured shirt.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Brook

Officers say they are increasingly concerned about Andrew’s welfare and added "he is vulnerable and may appear nervous of people".

Initial enquiries suggest he may have travelled on the A64 towards North Yorkshire.