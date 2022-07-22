Police search for missing Calderdale man last seen on Sunday

Andrew Brook was last seen in Shelf at 11pm on Sunday.
The 52-year-old is described as white, of stocky build, with grey and dark brown hair and a grey moustache.
He was last seen wearing a light-coloured or beige cargo trousers and a similar-coloured shirt.
Officers say they are increasingly concerned about Andrew’s welfare and added "he is vulnerable and may appear nervous of people".
Initial enquiries suggest he may have travelled on the A64 towards North Yorkshire.
Anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 442 of July 20.