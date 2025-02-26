Police search for missing Hebden Bridge teenager who was last seen at Mytholmroyd railway station
Antonio was reported missing at 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday) and was last seen at Mytholmroyd railway station.
He is believed to have travelled to Manchester and officers have issued the below CCTV image as they continue to search for him.
He is described as black, 5 ft tall and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing a grey Northface tracksuit, black beanie hat and grey and white trainers.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Antonio’s welfare and are appealing for anyone with any information about his whereabouts to please get in touch.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1141 of 27th February.