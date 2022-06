Officers launched an appeal for help to find 17-year-old Thi Thu Tran, who is also known as Keira, late last night.

She is described as slim and around 5ft tall.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be should call them on 101, quoting log WYP-20220619-0665.

Police want to heart from anyone who knows where she might be