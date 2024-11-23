Police warn motorists in Calder Valley to only drive if necessary after flooding to some roads

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police say there is flooding to some roads in the Calder Valley.

Burnley Road is closed in both directions due to flooding near Callis Bridge, while there are three flood warnings active in Calderdale.

One is at Walsden Water, one is for the River Calder in the centre of Todmorden and the other is for the River Calder from the cricket ground to the railway bridge in Todmorden.

River levels are expected to peak at around 3pm today and flooding of property is said to be likely in low lying areas.

Posting on the West Yorkshire Police Calder Valleys Facebook page, the force said: “Due to Storm Bert, we have been dealing with a lot of snow logs this morning.

"We are now starting to see localised flooding to some of the roads, particularly around Hebden Bridge and Todmorden. Calderdale Council have been made aware.

"Please only make necessary trips and if you have to go out, then drive with care and take precautions.”