Police's update on missing Calderdale girl

Police say she has been found

A teenage girl missing from Calderdale has been found.

The 16-year-old had been reported missing from Brighouse earlier today, sparking a police appeal to help find her.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now said she has been found safe and well.

The spokesperson thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

If you have concerns or information about crime in your area, you can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .